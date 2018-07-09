Day 3 of the 2018 Essence Festival was exactly what you would imagine it to be — legendary. To conclude the amazing weekend in New Orleans, Global Grind caught performances by the talented Mali Music, DVSN, bounced with Big Freedia, ran through classics with SWV, Ashanti and Fantasia, then got our entire lives with the amazing, incomparable Janet Jackson.

Check out our gallery for the pics.

The Legends Did Not Come To Play For Essence Festival Day 3 was originally published on globalgrind.com