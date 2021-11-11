The Melanated, Fashionable & Fabulous At The 2021 CFDA Awards

The CFDA Awards are one fo the biggest nights in fashion. The annual event honors the biggest and brightest emerging names in fashion. This year’s star-studded ceremony paid homage to Zendaya, who was presented the CFDA “Fashion Icon” award by none other that supermodel Iman. The beloved actress and fashionista, who made history as the youngest recipient of the honor, looked remarkable in a red two-piece bandeau top and full length peplum skirt by Vera Wang. Zendaya’s longtime stylist, image architect and friend Law Roach was by her side, both rocking jumbo braids that stretched down their backs.
Designer Christopher John Rogers was presented the “American Womenswear Designer of the Year.” Telfar Clemens shined as the winner of the “American Accessories Designer of the Year” award.Dapper Dan was presented the “Lifetime Achievement” award. Edvin Thompson of TPH Theophilio received the “American Emerging Designer of the Year” award.
Other attendees included Ciara, who looked absolutely stunning in an up-do with long whispy bangs and sultry black Tom Ford dress.
Keep scrolling to see more best-dressed celebs who attended the illustrious event.
Law Roach and Zendaya attend the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Law Roach and Zendaya attend the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants on November 10, 2021 in New York City.
Ciara attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Ciara attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Ciara attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Ciara attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
ASAP Ferg attends the 2021 CFDA Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: ASAP Ferg (L) attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City.
Christopher John Rogers attends the 2021 CFDA Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Christopher John Rogers (R) attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City.
Tracy Reese attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Tracy Reese attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants on November 10, 2021 in New York City.
Wisdom Kaye attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Wisdom Kaye attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants on November 10, 2021 in New York City.
Paloma Elsesser attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Paloma Elsesser attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants on November 10, 2021 in New York City.
Zazie Beetz attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Zazie Beetz attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants on November 10, 2021 in New York City.
11. 2021 CFDA Fashion AwardsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Paloma Elsesser, Bethann Hardison, Aurora James and Zazie Beetz attend the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants on November 10, 2021 in New York City.
Eli Russell Linnetz and rapper Kid Cudi is seen arriving to the 2021 CFDA Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Eli Russell Linnetz and rapper Kid Cudi is seen arriving to the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City.
Karrueche Tran attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Karrueche Tran attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants on November 10, 2021 in New York City.
Latoia Fitzgerald and Karrueche Tran attend the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Latoia Fitzgerald and Karrueche Tran attend the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants on November 10, 2021 in New York City.