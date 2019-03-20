The Most Hilarious Reactions To J. Prince Getting YBN Almighty Jay’s Chain Back

Sometimes, you have to remind people who J. Prince is.

The Rap-A-Lot CEO proved (yet again) to be a man of his word after thieves in New York robbed YBN Almighty Jay and put him in the hospital with multiple injuries. He sent out a warning and sure enough, the message was heard loud and clear. It didn’t take a “courtesy call” but this time, the OG not only made it up to New York, he’ll be leaving with YBN Almighty Jay’s chain as well.

“Real recognizes real in every hood and has a way of connecting in spite of clowns and squares. The homies from the Bronx, KT, @hocus45th and @frenchmontana kept it real with me and my son @jprincejr,” he wrote on Instagram. “Tho it was never about the chain, it was about the name that was built off of blood sweat and tears. I welcome these brothers to our #MobTies movement and look forward to us doing business in the future together.”

He added, “There’s power in numbers and when strong brothers from the streets align themselves with one another, suckas tremble. So I can only imagine how some of you are feeling right now! I’ve invited these homies to #htown for @jprincejr birthday celebration March 28-31, 2019 and I look forward to coming to the Bronx soon. The big picture here is the same as I stated in my first post, to not allow moment thinkers to muddy the waters over the movement. To @ybnalmightyjay I’ll be returning your jewelry soon Lil homie.”

Needless to say, a LOT of Houstonians and people who understood the reach of the OG hit Twitter with their reactions and they’re too funny not to miss. Hit the jump to see some of the best reactions.

