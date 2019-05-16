The Most POWERFUL Photos & Videos From Abortion Ban Protests Across The Globe 

Just when you think this country can’t possibly get any worse for women, it proves you totally wrong. In a ridiculous chain of events this week, the new conservative majority in the Senate decided to place a ban on abortions in several states. The Missouri Senate passed a bill early Thursday that prohibits abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, followed by Alabama who passed a similar restrictive bill on Tuesday. Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp has already signed a bill that would make performing an abortion illegal once a heartbeat is detected, and the law is set to go into effect as soon as January 1, 2020.

So what’s the penalty for when/if abortions are officially deemed a crime? According to the Georgia Crime and Offenses Code, breaking abortion law in can be punished with imprisonment “for not less than one nor more than 10 years.”

It’s unclear whether the patient or the doctor performing the procedure would be held liable for the crime. However, folks are concerned that since the bill recognizes unborn children as “natural persons,” that women who choose abortion and the medical professionals who help them, could face murder charges. With Alabama’s new bill, the abortion provider who performs a procedure would be charged with a Class A felony – punishable by life or 10 to 99 years in prison. The controversial laws (rightfully) has most women across the world (and men with sense) afraid and upset.

@ChewyBNut: “You can have your own set of beliefs and opinions, that’s perfectly fine. But you cannot apply those beliefs onto another person without their consent. It’s not right, it’s not legal and it’s not moral.” #AbortionIsAWomansRight

@KenzieCantDraw: “Women are not Easy Bake Ovens for babies. We have hopes, dreams and plans and for a lot of us, that doesn’t include a child in the near future. Men aren’t forced to undergo major bodily and emotional distress because they chose to have sex. Why are we? “

Celebs also took to social media to speak out about the atrocious ban. Some have even been candid, revealing their own abortion stories.

@Ava: Don’t move forward after reading this like everything is normal. Don’t shake your head at Alabama and then keep going about your day. Realize that this is a warning. It’s Alabama and abortion today. It’s you and your rights tomorrow. Your silence will not save you. So speak up.

@Busyphillips: 1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don’t know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let’s do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let’s share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth.

Rihanna: Take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America. Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!!

Even our male allies shared their disdain for the horrid abortion bills.

@JohnLegend: These statehouses are waging all-out war on women and their right to control their reproductive decisions. This is awful.

@ChrisEvans: This is absolutely unbelievable. If you’re not worried about roe v wade, you’re not paying attention. This is why voting matters!!

But as with most things in history, women aren’t sitting down quiet and letting ish go down without a fight. Thousands of women and female allies have taken to the streets all across the globe to protest the the new abortion laws. Let’s be clear, this is a war on women. Check out some the most powerful photos from abortion ban protests all over the world.

