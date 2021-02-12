These aren’t your ancestors’ negro spirituals.

They’re a testimony for millennials who brave the digital minefields of social media every day and have the battle scars to prove it.

They’re the praise and worship anthems for a generation plagued by cancel culture and a constant need for validation. But, we shall overcome.

These songs are for you. Turn them up! Get into our playlist below and let us know what songs we missed in the comments.

The New Negro Spiritual: 25 Songs That Define The Culture was originally published on 92q.com