The Struggle To Get Pregnant: Kenya Moore & Porsha Williams Are Former Enemies Who Have A lot In Common

There’s nothing more beautiful than a pregnant woman. Her glow, her smile, the superhuman fact that she is carrying another life should be celebrated. While pregnancy may look like one big baby shower, the struggle there shouldn’t be underestimated. Fertility issues do not discriminate. Three of the current handful of pregnant Black celebrities have struggled, in some way, to get pregnant and shared their journey with us.

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore are two of those celebrities. The former enemies recently bumped baby bumps for a photo that went viral on the Internet, but these women have so. much more in common.

It took Porsha nearly six years after suffering a miscarriage in last marriage to get pregnant again. And we’re all familiar with Kenya’s story. The former pageant queen shared her IVF journey on “RHOA” up until the glorious day she could announce she was comfortably in her second trimester. Remy Ma, who had a fallopian tube removed when she was a teen due to complications, suffered and ectopic pregnancy while filming “Love & Hip Hop” that she dedicated her time and money to helping other women who have gone through similar fertility struggles.

Kenya revealed she cried like a baby the first time she heard her baby’s heartbeat. Kenya barley wanted to talk about her pregnancy in the beginning because she was so nervous.

I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place.”

Porsha expressed her fear when she first got pregnant. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.” she told PEOPLE.

Remy Ma, who is also pregnant, decided to speak up about about her experience after her husband encouraged her to share her story because other women could relate.

I had been really depressed and then my husband said, ‘You’re not the only woman going through this,” she told TheCut. “And, like everything else that he said, I did not want to hear it. But then, a light bulb went off. I was like, you know what, you’re right. Why doesn’t anybody talk about it? I’ve never heard anybody say ‘Oh I’ve had an ectopic pregnancy. Or I’ve had two ectopic pregnancies and now I can’t have children.’ You’re embarrassed, ashamed, disappointed.”

Speaking out about these struggles is what will help other women. As long as we’re talking about it and aware of what’s going on, we can begin to combat the issues that plague Black women at staggering rates.

We’re glad to see all these women living their dreams.

The Struggle To Get Pregnant: Kenya Moore & Porsha Williams Are Former Enemies Who Have A lot In Common was originally published on hellobeautiful.com