The Vince Staples x Converse Collection Is Here [Photos]

As Vince Staples’ spotlight continues to grow so does his marketing appeal. He has linked with Converse and re-imagined one of their signature models.

The North Long Beach, California native has taken the much celebrated but often overlooked Thunderbolt running shoe and given it some modern day appeal. It stays true to its’ original trainer functionality but with a street wear flair.

Natural transparent colors and textures are juxtaposed with contrast stitching, high gloss/reflective accents through the silhouette. and a graphical language as a nod to modern Californian aesthetics. This graphic language is most prominent in the collection’s “RUN” graphic, branded via an ‘80s style font and 3D printed onto the heel of the sneaker. An additional set of black laces are also included.

The Vince Staples x Converse Thunderbolt Collection will also include apparel pieces such as a track jacket with matching pants and a crew-neck. The Thunderbolt is available starting today at select retailers and is priced at $100.00. You can view more pictures below.

Photo: Converse / Nike

