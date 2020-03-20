The Weeknd Drops ‘After Hours’ LP Just In Time For The Coronavirus Lockdown

With nearly the entire world cooped up inside as respective nations and their governments respond to the coronavirus situation, music fans are still expecting to get their tunes on schedule. Fans of The Weeknd are most certainly rejoicing after the release of his latest full-length set After Hours, which drops just in time for the homebound lockdown.

Across the 14 tracks on After Hours, the artist born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye has elected to show how strong his pen game is as there are no features on the album. The heavy lifting is shared by producers DaHeala, Illangelo, Frank Dukes, Metro Boomin, and Oneohtrix Point Never among others.

After Hours comes four years after The Weeknd’s 2016 Starboy release and employs his usual fare of lovelorn crooning atop some of the lushest production you’ll hear in some time. It appears that some fans on Twitter believe that the anguish present in The Weeknd’s voice across the album is due to his now-split relationship with model Bella Hadid.

Others are remarking that The Weeknd has taken the sound present on his past projects Trilogy and the aforementioned Starboy in crafting and emotionally dense and sometimes somber listen, with a few stating that the pain is tangible in the vocals. After we gave it a quick listen, that assessment might not be too far off.

On Twitter, the reaction to After Hours dropping in the middle of the pandemic was more than welcomed news for many as evidenced by what users are writing on the social media network. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

