The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted May 15, 2018
She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.
That’s the park the white woman called the cops on the dude that was bbqing. This is the response to her calling the police. This will be our new tactic pic.twitter.com/FfOrW4cA5P— ghetto king (@ghettoking91) May 11, 2018
That’s the park the white woman called the cops on the dude that was bbqing. This is the response to her calling the police. This will be our new tactic pic.twitter.com/FfOrW4cA5P
No chill. None at all. These Internets.... “There are a lot of black people over here getting down. Yes...funky...all the way down. Can you send the police over right away?” 😂😂😂😂😂 #canwelive #livingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/3ofbhVMUbG— Alfred Edmond Jr (@AlfredEdmondJr) May 14, 2018
No chill. None at all. These Internets.... “There are a lot of black people over here getting down. Yes...funky...all the way down. Can you send the police over right away?” 😂😂😂😂😂 #canwelive #livingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/3ofbhVMUbG
How it feels... #LivingWhileBlack #TeamDl pic.twitter.com/PexChwUp9n— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) May 13, 2018
How it feels... #LivingWhileBlack #TeamDl pic.twitter.com/PexChwUp9n
“911...please send the police now! There’s some Black Woman sitting in the front of the bus, taking up seats that belong to good white people! Hurry!” #LivingWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/lFKgxoT6Lf— DrKimberlyChandler (@DrKimChandler) May 14, 2018
“911...please send the police now! There’s some Black Woman sitting in the front of the bus, taking up seats that belong to good white people! Hurry!” #LivingWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/lFKgxoT6Lf
I don't remember this episode of the Proud Family!#livingwhileblack #proudfamily #theproudfamily #thisisamerica #blackamerica #dontcallthecops #cookout pic.twitter.com/Em7cZAKFxZ— Benjamin Banks (@Benji_Banks) May 15, 2018
I don't remember this episode of the Proud Family!#livingwhileblack #proudfamily #theproudfamily #thisisamerica #blackamerica #dontcallthecops #cookout pic.twitter.com/Em7cZAKFxZ
#MondayMotivation #LivingWhileBlack #Oakland #LakeMerritt #MichelleSnider #blacklivesmatter #racism I knew I saw her from somewhere. pic.twitter.com/VMpZZQBiIF— UrbanTakeOne (@UrbanTake_001) May 14, 2018
#MondayMotivation #LivingWhileBlack #Oakland #LakeMerritt #MichelleSnider #blacklivesmatter #racism I knew I saw her from somewhere. pic.twitter.com/VMpZZQBiIF
LWB - "Living While Black". You can't barbecue, take a nap, eat at a restaurant, use the restroom like other people, smile, laugh, or walk down the street if you don't have the "complexion for the protection" in the good ole U.S. of A... #LWB #LivingWhileBlack #BlackTwitter pic.twitter.com/O8eAlWyPvq— Mr. Blaktastic (@MrBlaktastic) May 11, 2018
LWB - "Living While Black". You can't barbecue, take a nap, eat at a restaurant, use the restroom like other people, smile, laugh, or walk down the street if you don't have the "complexion for the protection" in the good ole U.S. of A... #LWB #LivingWhileBlack #BlackTwitter pic.twitter.com/O8eAlWyPvq
White Woman Who Called Cops on a Black BBQ in Oakland is Now a MemeShe called the police on two black men barbecuing along Lake Merritt, became the subject of a now-viral video and is now proliferating social media as a meme. pic.twitter.com/aWxwdG24Qr— StrictlyCovfefè 📻 (@christoq) May 15, 2018
White Woman Who Called Cops on a Black BBQ in Oakland is Now a MemeShe called the police on two black men barbecuing along Lake Merritt, became the subject of a now-viral video and is now proliferating social media as a meme. pic.twitter.com/aWxwdG24Qr
A post shared by @nowbytch on May 15, 2018 at 9:18am PDT
A post shared by @nowbytch on May 15, 2018 at 9:18am PDT
#LivingWhileBlackHELLO 911..... YEA THEY IN MY HOOD. THEY ASKING WHO HAS THE BEST MUMBO SAUCE. pic.twitter.com/MKqdRVU1PS— Artina Terrell (@MZSkins) May 15, 2018
#LivingWhileBlackHELLO 911..... YEA THEY IN MY HOOD. THEY ASKING WHO HAS THE BEST MUMBO SAUCE. pic.twitter.com/MKqdRVU1PS
White woman called the cops on black family having a BBQ in a park in Oakland. When she realized she couldn't kick them out, she started to cry.Seeing bigots and racists crying makes me so happy. Here's the video. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BGVsaPiPEF— Together we rise 🙌🏾 (@Matsamon) May 13, 2018
White woman called the cops on black family having a BBQ in a park in Oakland. When she realized she couldn't kick them out, she started to cry.Seeing bigots and racists crying makes me so happy. Here's the video. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BGVsaPiPEF
SIGN UP FOR THE 93.9 WKYS NEWSLETTER