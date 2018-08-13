The World’s Most Influential Diva: Aretha Franklin was originally published on majicatl.hellobeautiful.com

1. Aretha Franklin’s 72nd Birthday Celebration Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 22: Clive Davis, Aretha Franklin, and Kecalf Cunningham attend Aretha Franklin’s 72nd Birthday Celebration on March 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,birthday,usa,new york city,music,aretha franklin,clive davis,kecalf cunningham

2. Aretha Franklin’s 72nd Birthday Celebration Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 22: Denzel Washington and Aretha Franklin attend Aretha Franklin’s 72nd Birthday Celebration on March 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,birthday,usa,new york city,music,aretha franklin,denzel washington

3. 2014 New York University Commencement Ceremony Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 21: Aretha Franklin receives honorary degree at the 2014 New York University commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium while co- degree winner Yankee Manny Rivera looks onon May 21, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Aby Baker/Getty Images) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,beginnings,looking,graduation,stadium,aretha franklin,ceremony,winning,receiving,yankee stadium,honor,degree,new york university,onon,yankee manny rivera

4. Harvard University 363rd Commencement Ceremony Source:Getty CAMBRIDGE, MA – MAY 29: Honorary Degree Recipient Aretha Franklin sings the National Anthem at the opening of the 363rd Commencement Ceremony at Harvard University on May 29, 2014 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,harvard university,aretha franklin,singing,massachusetts,opening,national anthem,cambridge – massachusetts,ivy league – university,commencement ceremony,honorary degree recipient aretha franklin

5. Harvard University 363rd Commencement Ceremony Source:Getty CAMBRIDGE, MA – MAY 29: Aretha Franklin receives an Honorary Doctor of Arts Degree at the Harvard University 363rd Commencement Exercises Ceremony on May 29, 2014 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,harvard university,aretha franklin,receiving,massachusetts,cambridge – massachusetts,ivy league – university,commencement exercises ceremony,honorary doctor of arts degree

6. Queen Of Soul Performing Source:Getty CIRCA 1969: Soul singer Aretha Franklin performs onstage in circa 1969. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,music,aretha franklin

7. Headshot Of Aretha Franklin Source:Getty American singer Aretha Franklin looks over her shoulder, her hair pulled up into a beehive style, 1961. Franklin was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Metronome/Getty Images) indoors,celebrities,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,music,headshot,singer,character,females,looking,dress,fashion,black and white,aretha franklin,watching,jewelry,pulling,1960-1969,hair,hairstyle,above,shoulder,photograph,beehive hair,rock & roll hall of fame,t1004702

8. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Source:Getty NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Singer Aretha Franklin performs onstage at attends the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center on December 2, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,waist up,performance,singer,annual event,christmas,aretha franklin,tree,rockefeller center,christmas tree,rockefeller center christmas tree lighting ceremony,rockefeller center christmas tree

9. Aretha Franklin Performs At The House Of Blues Source:Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 21: Natalie Cole and Aretha Franklin back stage prior to Aretha Franklin’s performance at The House of Blues on November 21, 2008 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,west hollywood,rear,aretha franklin,natalie cole,backstage,house of blues,stage – performance space

10. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty DETROIT.MI – NOVEMBER 24: Detroit native Aretha Franklin sings the National Anthem prior to the start of the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings game at Ford Field on November 24, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,headshot,sport,detroit,anticipation,american football – sport,nfl,incidental people,aretha franklin,match – sport,singing,detroit lions,minnesota vikings,ford field,national anthem,native

11. Opening Night Party – 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 19: Aretha Franklin and Clive Davis attend the afterparty for the opening night of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival World Premiere of ‘Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives’ at Tavern on the Green on April 19, 2017 in New York City. photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,waist up,film industry,two people,after party,premiere,film premiere,aretha franklin,red carpet event,clive davis,tribeca film festival,pub,clive davis: the soundtrack of our lives

12. Array Source:WENN Aretha Franklin signs copies of her first Christmas CD ‘This Christmas Aretha’ at Borders.nWashington

13. Celebrities Visit Broadway – December 15, 2015 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 15: Jennifer Hudson and Aretha Franklin pose backstage at the hit musical ‘The Color Purple’ on Broadway at The Jacobs Theater on December 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,portrait,music,headshot,radio,theatrical performance,television show,two people,aretha franklin,backstage,broadway – manhattan,jennifer hudson,named musical,2015,the color purple – 2015 musical

14. Array Source:WENN Aretha Franklin and Kelsey GrammarnUS Tennis Open at Flushing Meadows – Day 3

15. Array Source:WENN AtmospherenThe United Negro College Fund’s 28th Annual ‘An Evening of Stars’ Tribute to Aretha Franklin held at the Kodak TheatrenHollywood, California – 09.09.06

16. Array Source:WENN AtmospherenThe United Negro College Fund’s 28th Annual ‘An Evening of Stars’ Tribute to Aretha Franklin held at the Kodak TheatrenHollywood, California – 09.09.06

17. Array Source:WENN AtmospherenThe United Negro College Fund’s 28th Annual ‘An Evening of Stars’ Tribute to Aretha Franklin held at the Kodak TheatrenHollywood, California – 09.09.06