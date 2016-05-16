These Celebs Took A Page Out Of Janet Jackson’s Style Book
1. Janet Jackson made shoulder pads the go-to trend in the ’80s.
2. Amber Rose is a fan of the maverick look.
3. Nothing says incognito and stylish like dark shades, a hat, and a red lip.
4. Rihanna got the memo.
5. Janet gave the masculine pantsuit a feminine touch.
6. Stars like Blac Chyna and Amber Rose showed off a little more skin and a lot more curves.
7. Having piercings other than your ears and belly button was pretty taboo back when Janet revealed her septum ring.
8. These days, having a septum piercing is as common as having your ears pierced.
9. Janet became synonymous with braids back in the ’90s following the release of her film “Poetic Justice.”
10. Braids have now become the hottest trend for young celebs like Zoe Kravitz—from street style to the red carpet.
11. Ms. Jackson made it sexy to bare your sculpted abs in a midriff top.
12. Ciara was definitely inspired by the crop top look.
13. The Kardashians are often credited with making the trend popular again.
14. Janet’s ever changing hairstyles made it obvious she was a style icon…especially in the ’90s, with this bantu knot look.
15. Rihanna made waves on the internet when she rocked the throwback look. The apple doesn’t fall far from the icon tree.
