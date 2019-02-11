3. Future brought his mom as his date...and they cleaned up nice.
Source:Getty
3 of 15
4. Miguel with the vibrant fit.
Source:Getty
4 of 15
5. Drake kept it clean in all black.
Source:Getty
5 of 15
6. Fantasia stunned.
Source:WENN
6 of 15
7. Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys match each other's fly.
Source:Getty
7 of 15
8. Toni Braxton drippin' in purple.
Source:WENN
8 of 15
9. Justine Skye and GoldLink flicked it up together.
Source:Getty
9 of 15
10. Not loving Pusha T's look but wifey is a sight to behold.
Source:Getty
10 of 15
11. Tracee Ellis Ross looked good per usual.
Source:Getty
11 of 15
12. Cardi B's little sister Hennessy Carolina came through.
Source:WENN
12 of 15
13. Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez were beautiful as ever.
Source:Getty
13 of 15
14. Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance in a sparkling pantsuit.
Source:Getty
14 of 15
15. And, Diana Ross was absolutely radiant.
Source:Getty
15 of 15
Continue reading These Were The Best Dressed Celebs At The 2019 Grammys
These Were The Best Dressed Celebs At The 2019 Grammys
Source: Steve Granitz / Getty
Not that many of our faves were in the building for the 2019 Grammys last night, but those celebrities who decided to attend the function, came through slaying…for the most part.
Check out the stars that made our best dressed list in the gallery.
Photo: Getty