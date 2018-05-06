ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

Donald Glover’s alter ego, Childish Gambino is back!

While hosting SNL this weekend, the talented singer, actor and screenwriter also dropped a video for his newest song “This Is America.” The stunning visual and shocking video juxtaposes riots, police and gun violence happening with Childish and others dancing, ignoring the chaos around them.

And from the look of it, it’s got Twitter shook…and for good reason. Here’s what people are saying.