Global Day of Unplugging took place at the top of this month. It’s a day to let go of our devices and spend some time with ourselves and our loved ones. For this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list, we have less stimulating and nostalgic shows to help you unplug.
Check out her post below:
Check out a list of less stimulating shows to watch this week below:
This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV List Features Less Stimulating Shows That Take Us Back To Our Childhood was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. ‘Little Bear’Source:YouTube
Stream on Paramount+.
2. ‘Gullah Gullah Island’Source:YouTube
Stream on Paramount+.
3. ‘Madeline’Source:YouTube
Stream on Paramount+.
4. ‘Max & Ruby’Source:YouTube
Stream on Paramount+.
5. ‘Franklin’Source:YouTube
Stream on Prime Video.
6. ‘Thomas & Friends’Source:YouTube
Stream on Prime Video.
7. ‘Curious George’Source:YouTube
Stream on Prime Video.
8. ‘Reading Rainbow’Source:YouTube
Stream on Prime Video.
9. ‘Sesame Street’Source:YouTube
Stream on Prime Video.
10. ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’Source:YouTube
Stream on Prime Video.
11. ‘Mister Rogers Neighborhood’Source:YouTube
Stream on PBS Kids.
12. ‘Arthur’Source:YouTube
Stream on PBS Kids.
13. ‘Cailou’Source:YouTube
Stream on PBS Kids.
14. ‘The Proud Family’Source:YouTube
Stream on Disney+.
15. ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse’Source:YouTube
Stream on Disney+.
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Drake Calls For Tory Lanez To Be Released From Prison & Immediately Sparks Backlash
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
20 Creepiest Things To Whisper In Someone’s Ear While Hugging
-
The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)
-
Call Me: 6 Of Music’s Famous Phone Numbers
-
"It's A Revolution" Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland