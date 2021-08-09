93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Teanna Trump is a name that may be known amongst those who engage in, ahem, the perusal of adult entertainment films and we’ll just leave it at that. Famed Twitch streamer Adin Ross put Trump’s name into the trending cycle on Sunday (August 8) after hosting his popular “E-Date” series in which the adult actress offered her services and setting off a flurry of comments.

Trying to make sense of all this is difficult so here is our valiant attempt. Adin Ross, a 20-year-old Twitch streamer with over 4 million followers, hosts a zany segment on the streaming service known as “E-Dates” where he invites a beautiful woman to engage with his guests and moderates the discussion into what boils down to the invitees shooting their shots terribly and the like.

Why Trump’s name is currently trending is that she was the special E-Date guest and had to fend off Ross asking if she could hook up with him and his girlfriend, with Ross’ girlfriend actually joining the chat. However, what turned heads the most was the 25-year-old Trump saying that she was hoping to take Twitch and YouTube streamer Kai Cenat’s virginity, along with discussions about the size of one’s member, and even adding at one point she wishes she was in an all-male prison so she can deliver the “mouf” at will.

Again, we’re still trying to capture everything as we saw it popping on Twitter and wanted to make sure to document the happenings for reporting purposes only. We should also note that Cenat won the E-Date. Salute to that young man and best of luck. Hydrate. Stretch. Dream big. It goes without saying that the guys (and gals apparently) of the #RealBeaters portion of social media are having a good time with all of this.

Check out the reactions below. The video of the E-Date is below and we must warn that the language and themes within are meant for adults.

—

Photo: Getty

Throat GOAT Teanna Trump Offers “Services” To Hard Up Twitch Streamers, #RealBeaters Twitter Celebrates was originally published on hiphopwired.com