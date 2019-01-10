Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable

Posted January 10, 2019

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s baby girl Cairo is one of the most adorable babies on Instagram. From the moment she was born, the beloved couple have been keeping us updating as she grows up before their eyes. Their family of four are #familygoals and little Cairo has our wombs jumping.

Tia has been open about her struggles after giving birth to Cairo. At two weeks postpartum, Tia revealed her post-pregnancy body while simultaneously shedding light on the false expectations society places on a woman after giving birth. The post received over 500K likes and countless comments from women grateful for her honesty.

“If you’re trying to get back into that whole snap back, let’s be honest, that means you are spending loads of time at the gym,” she told us in a 2018 interview. “I’m breastfeeding so I have to eat a certain amount of calories a day. It’s about adhering to my baby and being there for her. I wanted to be that example. I wanted to let women know that it’s OK, you don’t have to suffer in silence. You don’t have to look down on yourself. If anything, you need to be celebrated.”

Check out Tia’s family of four when you keep scrolling.

