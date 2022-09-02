No Laughing Matter: Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Accused of Child Sexual Abuse

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish definitely wasn’t ready for this news to land on timelines. Haddish, fellow comedian, and Lizzo’s biggest hater, Aries Spears, have been accused of child sexual abuse.

In a scathing report from The Daily Beast, Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were slapped with a lawsuit by Jane Doe. In the suit, she alleges that when the two comedians recruited her and her younger brother, whom she is speaking on behalf of, to appear in skits and perform inappropriate acts on camera when they were children.

Jane was 14 years old at the time of the alleged video shoot, and her brother was only 7. The report details the problematic skits that Bossip reported about in 2018, which is how Jane Doe’s mother found out about them. The Daily Beast details what Haddish and Spears allegedly made the two children do at the time.

The lawsuit reveals Jane Doe met Haddish at a comedy camp where the Girl’s Trip star appeared as a guest speaker. Haddish allegedly told the child she had “a perfect role for her,” a commercial. Neither Jane nor her mother knew at the time what the commercial was about. Only Haddish and Spears, who served as a producer on the video, knew the plot, the lawsuit alleges.

Per The Daily Beast:

The clip Spears and Haddish asked Jane to watch in the recording booth allegedly seemed innocuous at first, if a little strange: a group of coeds were arguing over a subway sandwich. But then the coeds began eating the sandwich in a suggestive manner from opposite ends, “moaning and making sexual noises as they both ate the sandwich in a manner that simulated the act of fellatio,” per the lawsuit.

The complaint claims that Spears told Jane “to mimic what she had seen on the screen, including the noises precisely like what she heard throughout the video.” The 14-year-old, who was allegedly “nervous and disgusted,” fell silent until Haddish returned to the room, the lawsuit claims.

“Haddish verbally explained what was expected of Plaintiff Jane Doe and then showed Plaintiff Jane Doe how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning,” the lawsuit states. “At that point,” Jane told The Daily Beast, “I knew a hundred percent what they wanted out of me.” The lawsuit describes Spears allegedly looking on while a “physically, emotionally, and mentally uncomfortable” Jane received this instruction.

“I tried to mimic what they wanted me to mimic, but it still came out just super uncomfortable,” Jane told the Daily Beast. “I knew when I left the booth that I didn’t complete what they wanted me to do.” Haddish paid Jane $100, the lawsuit claims, before sending her home.

Jane Doe’s Brother’s Story is Even Worse

The Daily Beast’s report goes into great detail about Jane Doe’s younger brother’s experience, and it’s insane what he was allegedly subjected to.

John spends most of the video clad only in his underwear as Spears’ character leers at him through two holes cut into a newspaper he pretends to read. During the sketch, the camera zooms in suggestively on the 7-year-old’s buttocks and crotch while he plays. Spears sprays baby oil onto the child’s back and massages it into his shoulders in one scene, and at another point the child plays with a train in a manner that suggests phallic masturbation. In another sequence, Spears smokes a cigarette while observing the child nude in a bathtub and pours water on his feet.

By the time the video ends, the child is peering at his babysitter through a newspaper and rubbing baby oil on his shirtless shoulder. The final line of on-screen text reads: “WATCH WHO YOU LEAVE YOUR KIDS WITH!”

Bruh!

Funny Or Die Confirmed Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Skits Existed

In a statement sent to The Daily Beast, Funny Or Die confirmed the existence of both skits while vehemently condemning them.

“Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content. We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence.”

Tiffany Haddish Is Getting Flamed On Twitter

Once this bomb of a story hit timelines, those who couldn’t wait for another chance to flame Haddish or need any more vindication as to why they think she is an awful person seized the moment.

Tiffany Haddish and Spears are accused of intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor. Haddish also stands accused of negligent supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty, and constructive fraud.

The lawsuit is seeking general and special damages and “any appropriate statutory damages.”

Haddish has not commented, but her attorney has spoken on her behalf, slamming the plaintiff’s mother, saying she “has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years… Now, [the mother] has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

In the court of Twitter opinion, she’s already fried. You can peep the reactions below.

