She Wasn’t Ready: Tiffany Haddish Bombs New Year’s Eve Comedy Show, Twitter Has Her Back Though

Since her scene-stealing performance in the 2017 hit comedy Girl’s Trip, Tiffany Haddish’s star has been shining brighter than ever. Looking to end the year on a high note, she was hyped to flex her comedic chops in Miami with a New Year’s Eve stand-up show but it things went south when she bombed resulting in fans walking out during her performance.

She wasn’t ready.

Haddish’s 2019 is off to a bit of a rocky start thanks to the lackluster performance. The performance served as the start of her She’s Ready Tour. A video of attendee heckling the comedian during her low point on stage went viral on Twitter sparking a debate. As stories began to surface about her disappointing performance, Haddish spoke on the matter owning up to her bad comedic outing vowing it will never happen again.

Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again. Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead https://t.co/4QxPn0j0xc via @TheRoot — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 1, 2019

Haddish’s fail gave opportunist the opportunity they needed to question whether or not she is funny at all? Harking back to Katt Williams when he said during a V-103 radio interview he thinks she is overrated. But with haters came many supporters, celebrities and fellow comedians offering encouragement for the Night School actress by bringing up times they bombed or had a poor showing.

The whole Tiffany Haddish “isn’t funny” movement is a weird flex, but we are sure this was a teachable moment for her. We are confident she will rebound and move on from the moment and deliver better performances on her other stops on her tour. Hit the gallery to see all off the support and some of the hate thrown her way.

Photo: Johnny Louis / Getty

