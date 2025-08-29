Tom Brady Crashes iShowSpeed’s Stream & Challenges Him To Weight Lifting Contest

iShowSpeed’s known for having world-class athletes on his stream, like track star Noah Lyles and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but now he’s stepping it up with some NFL royalty.

The 20-year-old just kicked off his Speed Does America event, where he travels around the country, and he’s willing to do any outrageous stunts throughout his travels for 35 days straight. First up? Pulling up on a boat outside of Tom Brady‘s Miami mansion, dressed like a founding father.

Brady takes him on a tour of the crib, beginning with the weight room, where he challenges Speed to bench 225 pounds, and he’s able to pull off one rep. (Brady did have to spot him when he tried to get another pump in, though.)

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After the workout, Brady surprised Speed with some rare sports memorabilia, which got him hyped. He’s a Cristiano Ronaldo superfan, so Brady handed him a 2002 rookie card of the Portuguese soccer star.

“You come to my house, I show you around, I give you snacks, and I know he’s your guy,” Brady said, while an excited Speed examines the card.

Despite the good vibes, he did have a bit of a crashout when he discovered that his stream was lagging while the 7-time Super Bowl champion reminisced about his Hall of Fame career.

“Why the f-ck is it lagging while I’m meeting Tom Brady? Why is nobody saying sh-t? I’m talking to Tom Brady for 10 minutes about his Super Bowl trophies and nobody’s saying sh-t?” he yells at his production team.

The Brady and Speed linkup will continue when the streamer kicks off his next series, called Speed Goes Pro, which we’re guessing will feature him competing against world-class athletes in various stunts.

To start off, he’ll be attempting to defend wide receiver Danny Amendola in a drill with Brady in the pocket. The Patriots legend gave the stream a sneak peek into the episode, which shows Amendola’s quick cuts tripping up Speed, who falls face-first into the turf.

While in Miami, Speed also met up with Rick Ross and was gifted a Miami Dolphins jersey.

There’s no telling what else Speed has planned for the next month, but check out how social media’s reacting to day one below.

Tom Brady Crashes iShowSpeed’s Stream & Challenges Him To Weight Lifting Contest was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10.