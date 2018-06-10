Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Tony Awards

Posted June 10, 2018

2018 Tony Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish, here’s our favorite Black celebs that owned the red carpet in the Big Apple.

Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Tony Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Tony Awards

16 photos Launch gallery

Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Tony Awards

Continue reading Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Tony Awards

Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Tony Awards

[caption id="attachment_3002437" align="alignleft" width="848"] Source: Jemal Countess / Getty[/caption] Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish, here’s our favorite Black celebs that owned the red carpet in the Big Apple.

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now