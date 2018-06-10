Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish, here’s our favorite Black celebs that owned the red carpet in the Big Apple.
Just a casual slay and leg kick from @MissDumezweni ! Who is nominated tonight for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role as Hermonie Granger in Harry Potter and The Cursed Child !! pic.twitter.com/vieruewuGl
Continue reading Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Tony Awards
Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Tony Awards
[caption id="attachment_3002437" align="alignleft" width="848"] Source: Jemal Countess / Getty[/caption]
Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish, here’s our favorite Black celebs that owned the red carpet in the Big Apple.