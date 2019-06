It’s Black Music Month and we’ve collected the Top 10 Beyonce for women’s empowerment! I mean she is the Queen B and she told us to get in Formation…. so let’s count them down (in no particular order) and remember fem is the future!

Top 10 Beyonce Songs For Women’s Empowerment was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com