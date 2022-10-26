Happy Homecoming: Celebrate With The Top HBCU Dance Teams

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Homecoming is here and the alumni are out! Over the weekend, several HBCUs celebrated their respective institutions with tailgates, parties and fellowship with friends from near and far. It has us thinking about one of the best parts of HBCU culture, the notable HBCU dance team. Check out our list of the top HBCU dance squads inside.

After having serious FOMO not attending the best HBCU in the world, Howard University’s homecoming, we started reminiscing on the factors that make up a great HBCU experience. For many Black college students, being surrounded by a group of scholars who look like you from all different walks of life is enough. There are several other elements to the experience that make HBCUs truly unique.

It is difficult to put into words how special HBCU culture is for its students and those who are welcomed to experience it each year. Homecoming reminds us of the collective joy felt when we dance alongside one another, sing in the official African American national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and challenge the societal stigmas constantly pushed upon us in our respective industries.

Homecoming is the one time a year where all of the current students and alum join forces to root on the home team. It’s a time where former students can continue to support the places we were able to grow into the leaders we are today.

One of the best parts of HBCU culture by far are the marching band and their notable dance teams. There is literally no dance team like the ones that come from the Black experience. There’s a certain rhythm, shake and aesthetic that is hard to replicate anywhere else.

Check out our list of the top HBCU dance teams below:

