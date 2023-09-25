Lost In The Limelight: Top 10 One Hit Wonders

In the ever-evolving realm of music, some artists burst onto the scene, capturing our hearts with an unforgettable tune, only to vanish from the charts as swiftly as they arrived. These are the one-hit wonders, a phenomenon that has both perplexed and fascinated music enthusiasts for decades. In this article, take a look at the world of those who found their moment in the spotlight but never quite managed to bask in their limelight.
Here’s a list of ten notable one-hit wonders from various decades and genres:
1. Semisonic – Closing Time (1998)
2. A-ha – “Take On Me” (1985)
3. Dexys Midnight Runners – “Come on Eileen” (1982)
4. Deep Blue Something – “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1995)
5. Daniel Powter – “Bad Day” (2005)
6. Chumbawamba – “Tubthumping” (1997)
7. Toni Basil – “Mickey” (1982)
8. Gotye – “Somebody That I Used to Know” (2011)
9. Fountains of Wayne – “Stacy’s Mom” (2003)
10. Soft Cell – “Tainted Love” (1981)
