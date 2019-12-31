The decade is coming to a close and several big moments happened in Hip-Hop over the course of 10 years. In the modern era of lists, the top verses of each year have always been a point of contention and we’ve listed the top ones based on our view.

The criteria for our list is quite simple. We didn’t pick verses based simply on popularity but more on how they shifted the conversation towards the respective artist. Arriving at the conclusions listed below wasn’t an easy task, but we can say definitively that we did our best to highlight the best of the 2010s.

Check out Hip-Hop Wired’s To 10 verses of the decades via their corresponding years below.

—

Photo: Getty

HHW Presents: The Top 10 Verses Of The Decade was originally published on hiphopwired.com