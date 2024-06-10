Black Music Month, celebrated in June, honors the profound influence of African American musicians on the global music landscape.
R&B (Rhythm and Blues) has been a cornerstone of Black music, evolving from the blues and jazz traditions of the early 20th century. R&B emerged in the 1940s and has continuously shaped popular music with its emotive vocals, innovative rhythms, and powerful storytelling. From the soulful sounds of legends like Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin to contemporary icons like Beyoncé and The Weeknd, R&B reflects the emotional depth and diverse experiences of Black life. In this playlist we highlight R&B songs for Black Music Month.
Black Music Month Top R&B Songs was originally published on hot1009.com
1. Tyla – “Water”
2. Chris Brown – “Under The Influence”
3. Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”
4. Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
5. H.E.R. – “Damage”
6. SZA – “Good Days”
7. Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
8. The Weeknd – “Die For You (Remix)”
9. Monica feat. Ty Dolla $ign – “FRIENDS”
10. Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Rosé
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Maryland Native, Monica McNutt Checks Stephen A. Smith On WNBA Coverage On ‘First Take’
-
MAGA Trolling: Sexyy Red’s Catching Flack For Her MASA (Make America Sexyy Again) Hat Stage Prop
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump
-
Pause!: 20 Of The Most Suspect Rap Lyrics In Hip-Hop