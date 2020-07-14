Tory Lanez Busted On Gun Charge While Megan Thee Stallion Was With Him, Twitter Blames Kylie Jenner

2020 refuses to take its foot off our necks. Tory Lanez found himself in trouble with the law early Sunday morning, and our favorite hot girl Megan Thee Stallion was with him.

TMZ is exclusively reporting that Lanez was busted on weapons charges following an argument at a house party early Sunday (Jul.12) in the Hollywood Hills. Law enforcement sources told the celebrity gossip site they responded to a call, when they arrived, witnesses informed them about people arguing in an SUV and shots being fired in the air before the vehicle peeled off.

After getting a description of the vehicle, authorities located it and found Lanez, Megan, and another woman in the SUV along with a weapon. Megan, who was described as a “victim” in the incident according to TMZ, was immediately taken to hospital following Lanez’s arrest to treat a cut on her foot she reportedly got from broken glass on the floor of the vehicle.

TMZ reports Lanez was taking to jail and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is considered a felony. The incident in question happened after Lanez and Thee Stallion hung out with Kylie Jenner at what appeared to be a pool party at Jenner’s crib located in Holmby Hills.

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.💗 pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

The gunshots rang off several miles away in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood TMZ reports. As you can imagine, the Hot Girls and the rest of Twitter is more concerned about Megan and her hanging out with Lanez. They are even blaming the curse of Kylie Jenner for the entire incident.

Kylie Jenner after successfully cursing Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez pic.twitter.com/OUmMW0QWXv — umm🎸 (@blackrockstarrr) July 14, 2020

What happened to Jordyn Woods? Megan needs to stick with her. You can peep the rest of the reactions to Megan being a victim of Tory Lanez’s shenanigans and the Kylie Jenner curse in the gallery below.

