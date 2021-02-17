Pull Up To The Scene With The Ceiling Missing: Tory Lanez Gets Obliterated On Social Media Due To Male Pattern Struggle

Tory Lanez may have thought it was safe to show up in these digital streets, but after a recent picture was posted online showcasing the young artist with the middle of his head missing follicles, Black Twitter dragged him by the remaining strands.

On Tuesday ( Feb 16) a picture was posted online of Lanez playing basketball with friends, but it was the shape of his hair that left Black Twitter coming with the jokes at his expense. In the photos, fans see a focused Lanez flossing a hairstyle similar to that of 1970s sitcom star Sherman Hemsley, leaving many fans asking what the hell happened?!

While it’s no secret that the “Jerry Sprunger” artist has utilized hair implants previously, the bald spot left the Canadian singer as the object of ridicule.

After the pictures began flooding timelines, the video of Tory Lanez playing basketball surfaced online, verifying the bald spot at the top of Tory’s head, and soon, the internet was flooded with memes. Tory has been trending on social media as posts and comments continue to increase—and the public isn’t letting up anytime soon.

Of course, due to the recent controversy surround Tory Lanez and rumored ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion, many who came to the defense of the H-Town hottie who alleges she was shot by the balding baller was enthralled by the dragging-resulting in an onslaught of slander.

While Lanez hasn’t directly responded to the slander, he did take to social media prior to the jokes to promote his upcoming single, “Feels” with Chris Brown adding more fuel to the social media slander.

As previously reported, the saga between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion stemming from the 2020 shooting took an ugly turn after the “Body” rapper named Lanez as the assailant who shot her in the foot resulting in the hottie having orthopedic surgery on both feet.

Since the news broke, the strained relationship grew to be contentious online with Megan seemingly defending herself from slander by men who attempted to blame her for the incident, in addition to continued online rumors–both of which led to her feeling unseen by many of her peers and more as she pointed out last year in her op-ed for the New York Times.

“From the moment we begin to navigate the intricacies of adolescence, we feel the weight of this threat, and the weight of contradictory expectations and misguided preconceptions. Many of us begin to put too much value to how we are seen by others. That’s if we are seen at all.”

Back in November, Lanez pled not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, which are both felonies. Lanez claims the protective order he was also hit with is inhibiting him from eventually getting a fair shake in court.

Tory Lanez is scheduled to return to court on Febuary 25, if convicted, Lanez is looking at up to almost 23 years in prison.

