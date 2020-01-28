Taraji P. Henson Surprises Fans At Target For TpH by TARAJI Hair Care Launch

Taraji P. Henson celebrated the launch of her hair care line TpH by TARAJI. The Target exclusive natural hair collection features 18 products that range from hair milk to scalp scrubs.

Henson was inspired to launch a hair care line that also focused on the scalp. “I have always been into healthy hair—and knew that a healthy scalp would lead to healthier hair. There were no haircare lines that truly focused on scalp care,” she told Target.com.

The beloved actress admits she used to tend to her own tresses while preparing for the red carpet.

“Early on in my career I was doing my own hair for the red carpet—I needed to have an interest in product formulas since I was always changing my looks. I’ve done them all. I learned quickly what formulas were my favorites, and the failures!” she said.

She’s no stranger to caring for her hair and says she used to create her own hair tonics.

“I was creating my own products at home for nearly two decades. I had great results creating my scalp tonic and I knew other women would love to have those great results too, which is the root and the hero of my product line.”

Check out a detailed description of the products in her line:

• Never Salty: A scalp scrub that exfoliates and rejuvenates the scalp.

• Make it Rain: A hydration conditioner I use because my hair is color treated.

• Hustle & Co: A very rich co-wash that doesn’t strip my hair.

• Real Love: A protein gel mask I usually use after my color touch-ups.

• Master Cleanse: This is my hero product! I love to use this after Never Salty.

• Smooth Attitude: This is what I use for my twist outs.

TpH by TARAJI with prices ranging from $8.99 to $14.99 on Target.com.

