Well, this isn’t the kind of promotion TBS was looking for its original comedy series, The Last OG starring Tracy Morgan. Following a bizarre Today Show interview, Twitter is now debating if he is even funny at all.

Tracy Morgan is well known for his unusual style of comedy that can sometimes push the limits but not doesn’t step over the line. Tuesday (Apr.7) morning, Morgan spoke with The Today Show’s Hoda Kotb, and things got very awkward. Kotb asked the actor how he and his family are dealing with the coronavirus shutdown measures, and the comedian/actor tried to be funny but took things a bit too damn far.

“Me and my wife been quarantining it for like 3 weeks now, so she’s pregnant 3 times. Every week she got pregnant,” Morgan claimed while Kotb uncomfortably laughed and said okay. Oh, and he wasn’t finished either, he further added:

“We roleplay a lot now, she’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure, and she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life, ANYTHING.”

Hoda quickly changed the subject to Morgan’s house to get out of that uncomfortable situation.

Tracy Morgan just gave Hoda Kotb the most uncomfortable interview ever, omg pic.twitter.com/J40vTOklSI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 7, 2020

Morgan also wildly claimed he wanted to get his gorilla tested for the virus, has an N95 mask, and said we shouldn’t place blame on Donald Trump for his inadequate response to the coronavirus epidemic sweeping the nation.

Sir?

The interview has now sparked a moment where Twitter users are now claiming Morgan wasn’t even funny, which is highly debatable, and, of course, he is catching heat for cutting Trump slack for how he is handling the coronavirus. You can peep the reactions to Morgan and his wild jokes in the gallery below.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Tracy Morgan Getting Clowned On Twitter After Uncomfortable ‘Today Show’ Interview, Gives Donald Trump A Pass? was originally published on hiphopwired.com