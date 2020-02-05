Remembering Trayvon Martin On What Would Have Been His 25th Birthday

Today would have been Trayvon Martin’s 25th birthday, but instead of his mother celebrating the milestone she is forever marred by the tragedy of his death that occurred only a few weeks later. Trayvon’s death, by the hands of overzealous neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman, polarized the nation and gave birth to the modern civil rights movement #BlackLivesMatter. Trayvon is no longer with us, but his murder will be in history books forever.

Celebrities, fans and friends have taken to social media to remember him on this day, February 5, when racism is still alive and well.

See what the social sphere remembers about Trayvon.

