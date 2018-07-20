TREND REPORT: Polka Dots Are Perfection For Summer

Summertime where the weather is hot and the living is…stylish. Most people keep the transitional florals look straight through summer; however, you can definitely diversify your prints with polka dots. Polka dots are a classic and tend to go “in” and “out” of trend every few seasons. They are a strong staple from the pinup era in the 1950’s and the bold and bright versions that careened through the 80’s.

Thankfully, they are “in” right now and designers from Dior to Jacquemus showed love on the Spring/Summer 2018 runway. When you are thinking polka dots, don’t get scared off with thoughts of 101 Dalmatians. Designers are taking the iconic print and playing with it on scale, texture, and mixed media.

Dior shows us that polka dots can infiltrate a look with a great layering effect or sex it up with the ever so popular see-through look. Maria Grazia Chiuri leaned heavily into the print for her Spring/Summer 2018 collection and I’m here for it. As she caters to the millennial crowd, she’s connecting the dots with a more juvenile appeal that actually creates pieces you can wear past this season. Jacquemus leaned into the dots in the traditional black and white print but played with proportions.

Click through our gallery to see our favorite looks of top designers playing with this pattern in multiple ways.

