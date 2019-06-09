HomePhotos

Tributes Pouring in Honor the Life of Comedian Gee Songz

Posted 18 hours ago

The city of Baltimore is polarized after losing Gerald “Gee Songz” Brown.

A sit and talk was held Saturday evening (June 8) to help family, friends and fans of the once popular basketball player, father and viral star process their feelings.

“How are we going to build an army if we keep losing soldiers,” Amos Fadiora asked the crowd at Whitelock Street Playground according to WBAL-TV reporter Karen Campbell.

Police have not yet named Gee Songz as the victim of Friday night’s shooting in Northwest Baltimore. Still, the tributes continue to pour in across the city.

Talk a look at some of them below. Feel free to share your thoughts on Gee Songz in the comments.

This $#IT is so unreal! Two friends gone in one day.. 1st Reggie and now my bro, my teammate Gerald Brown aka GeeSongz! Nah, this can’t be right.. How can you live with taking the life of a son, a father of two?! Just can’t understand this one! You literally just reached out to get me to come up and play in the Brunson league a few days ago and now your gone. Man these streets ain’t shit. I was holding on to hope when Coach texted me saying you were still fighting.. We made it cool to go to Loyola bro. You were such a talented guy- on the court and could make anyone laugh off.. To know you was to love you 💯💯. it’s time to stop taking lives and learn to love.. Can’t believe I’m saying RIP to my brother.. This one hurts! 😢 I’m praying for your beautiful kids, for your family, and for everyone like me that you touched. Bmore you took a major “L” for this one! 🤦🏾‍♂️😪 RIP @geesongzz I love you forever lil bro.. #2gonein1day #GeeSongz #LongLiveGerald

I think this picture describes you well. A man who’s talent reached beyond his city! Talent that reached beyond the sky. A man who made people laugh and smile even when they didn’t really want to. Yeah you joked but it was from the heart. A father, a friend, a brother.......I could expect every time to see you to laugh! From making sure you was good at the events I worked or at @turkeytev house for game nights! You definitely were the life of the party! You knew you belonged somewhere else like LA, like NYC doing what you were born to do! How do they tell your children? What do we do next? It’s not okay this happened to you but we can’t question God! You were built for a time such as this! Maybe you will be the catalyst for change! Love you! God protect his family , keep them, heal them! 💔! Your job on earth is done! Go see what heaven will be! You made it from Act 1, Scene 1 to your final Act 30, Scene 5! Take your final bow @geesongzz go get the best award you can get, NEW LIFE, the man of the hour, ! RIP! ❤️ all i can sing is......... “I shall wear a crown, when it’s all over, I’m going to put on my robe and tell the story of how I made it over as soon as i get home” #ExplorePage #MakeGeeGoViral #GeeSongz

