Tributes Pouring in Honor the Life of Comedian Gee Songz

The city of Baltimore is polarized after losing Gerald “Gee Songz” Brown.

A sit and talk was held Saturday evening (June 8) to help family, friends and fans of the once popular basketball player, father and viral star process their feelings.

“How are we going to build an army if we keep losing soldiers,” Amos Fadiora asked the crowd at Whitelock Street Playground according to WBAL-TV reporter Karen Campbell.

“How are we going to build an army if we keep losing soldiers?!” – Amos Fadiora speaking to a crowd who gathered in NW Baltimore to honor the life of Gerald Brown aka @geesongz. pic.twitter.com/Z1QmXRxaGp — Karen Campbell (@KarenCampbellTV) June 9, 2019

Police have not yet named Gee Songz as the victim of Friday night’s shooting in Northwest Baltimore. Still, the tributes continue to pour in across the city.

Talk a look at some of them below. Feel free to share your thoughts on Gee Songz in the comments.

