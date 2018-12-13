Trick Daddy Jumps In The Ebro & Kodak Black Drama, Black Twitter Tells Him To Jump ‘Back In His Grave’

Remember whenembarrassed himself by jumping into the King Of R&B debate and got asked was he the valet?

Well, this is what happens when you refuse to sit back and just eat your food…a lesson that Trick Daddy should have learned before he thought it was a good idea to give his unsolicited two cents about the recent drama that unfolded between Ebro and Kodak Black.

See, it all started on Wednesday when the Florida rapper stormed out of an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro after the DJ asked him about his pending sexual assault case.

“I feel like sometimes when ni**as be going through sh*t, y’all be entertained by bullsh*t. So, it’s like change the subject or ima walk out.”

And that’s exactly what the emcee did.

Well.. that was awkward. Kodak Black walks out on his interview w/ @EBROINTHEAM. Watch the full conversation: https://t.co/8I4kWmfObQ pic.twitter.com/HrPvfAHaGl — HOT 97 (@HOT97) December 12, 2018

Now, I’ve never really been one to agree with Ebro on much, but I don’t see anything wrong for an interviewer to bring the topic up in order to have a nuanced conversation, hold people accountable for alleged bad acts and provide folks an opportunity to defend themselves. Apparently, not everyone sees it that way, including Trick Daddy, who didn’t take too well to what went down.

On Thursday, he posting a video of himself threatening Ebro for “disrespected the homie.”

“Man, what’s up with you police ass ni**as? Let me tell you radio ni**as something,” he began. The tirade was nothing but smoke. “Y’all gettin’ outta line. Ebro, you disrespected the homie. You tried a young ni**a. Kodak, my lil ni**a. If nobody gonna step up, I’m gon’ step up ni**a…”

He continued on, making even less sense.

You supposed to be a ni**a that’s supposed to lead these ni**as not into temptation. “you ‘posed to put these ni**as under your wing and teach the right from wrong, but yo b*tchass, you tryna be a fake ass Charlamagne [Tha God.]” Upon more verbal insults, Trick asked Ebro to “stop bringin up sh*t you know the lil homie cannot talk about on the radio…. don’t disrespect no ni**a from ’round my way unless you want smoke. Matter of fact, I want smoke, b*tch ass ni**a.”

Sir?

Not only did NO ONE ask you for your opinion about the matter, can you please explain why you are THIS mad? I get you and Kodak are both repping South Florida and you feel the need to support your boy, but is this really the hill you want to die one?

Thankfully, Black Twitter saw this video and had plenty to say about this nonsense.

From accusing him of looking like he “drinks embalming fluid,” telling him to “go back to the grave” and wondering why he is defending an alleged rapist, here are some of the best clapbacks we’ve seen on Twitter today.

Trick Daddy Jumps In The Ebro & Kodak Black Drama, Black Twitter Tells Him To Jump ‘Back In His Grave’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com