HELLO WORLD: See 40 Beautiful Costumes From The 2019 Trinidad Carnival
Posted March 6, 2019
While the beginning of Lent is always a time of introspection, there is a serious turn up that happens in the isles of Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad Carnival, revered as the original Carnival, is a two-day fete filled with beautiful people, costumes, and of course…melanin!
But most importantly, it’s a celebration of the freedom and emancipation of African slaves on the island.
Check out 40 of the most beautiful costumes we’ve seen so far:
@machelmontano @ashanti & Famalay ready for D Judgement Stage 🎭 #travellingskyangels ❣🇹🇹 📌 Trinidad and Tobago
#WCW 💖 Gorgeous #MissMya @ #trinidadcarnival ⭐ MyaMya.com #Planet9 🚀 #MyaPlanet9 #lilkim #therealchilli had a blast! #TrinidadandTobago #trinidadcarnival2019 #itsacelebration #celebration #carnival #WomanCrushWednesday #girlscrew
Is bacchanal yuh want... is bacchanal yuh go get!! #yumavibe2019 #trinidadcarnival2019 #fever #jukebox
Lemonade🍋 • | #CarnivalTuesday #YumaVibe #TrinidadCarnival
@wildmas 🇹🇹🔥✌🏾 #trinidadcarnival #trinidadcarnival2019
If you know these people please tag them!!!! I’ll post the pictures on my Facebook page *raigranderson #trinidadcarnival #carnival2019 #glamour @fantasycarnival #lilith #costume #carnivaltuesday #trinidad #leagueofangels
Queens of The Empire 👑 📸: @david.kernahan #TRIBE2019
Kiddies carnival 2019 #kiddiescarnival #trinidadcarnival #carnival #soca #trinidad #tourist #party #music #fete #happy #family #stayplaypump #livemusic #dance #feathers #costume #makeup #hairstyle #fashion #photooftheday #trinidadphotographer #lovemycountry #instafashion #instagood #instagram #instalike
Congratulations to our sister band @losttribecarnival on winning.... LARGE BAND OF THE YEAR TAJ 2019 🏆
On the road with @carnivaltribe and @kariceredhead #carnival2019 #trinidadcarnival #ontheroadwithtribe 📷 @retoucher_marc
Kiddies Carnival 2019 on the streets of POS #trinidadcarnival #carnival #carnivalcostume #soca #trinidad #party #music #fete #happy #stayplaypump #livemusic #dance #feathers #makeup #costume #hairstyle #fashion
#Shoutout @shadesofblackbeautytt! @shadesofblackbeautytt: Woman Crush Wednesday is Carnival Wednesday is officially Trinidad And Tobago ! Today we share our Shades of Black Beauty Sisters and their beauty for Carnival 2019 ! Thank you Trinidadian Soca Diva @destragarcia for sharing your beauty with us in T&T ,the Caribbean and the World ! . . . . . . . . . . . . #carnival2019 #trinidadcarnival . #blackgirlsrock #blackwomen #trinidadwomenarebeautiful Queen @destragarcia ___________________________ Thanks for tagging us!💞💞💞 _ Tag and @ Us for your very own feature #UnitedMelaninQueens ______________________________ #melaninskin #melaninrich #melaninoverload
Band of d Year ⚡️ Playing mas for the first time ever and choosing @losttribecarnival was the best decision. Literally had a moment on the road with Savannah Grass playing and I was like my parents really blessed me with the best culture in the world 💚 this was such a magical experience ahhhh!! The costume, the vibes, the diversity of the revelers, the customer service, EVERYTHINGGGG 🔥 #losttribe #trinidadcarnival
Soca Fete #6. 70s theme. We elected to rep the 70s Black Panther Movement. I think we nailed it. @najahliketheriver @seseniamenti @dowusustar @iamsocabrainwashed @djprivateryan #trinidad #fete #ilovesoca #soca #carnival #70stheme #socabrainwash #socabrainwash2019 #carnival2019 #formation #beyonce #djprivateryan #blackpanther #blackpantherparty #blackpanthermovement #blackpower
Early #happybirthday to @ctobez #carnival2019 #trinidadcarnival #blisscarnival #westindies
Woman Crush Wednesday- Carnival Wednesday in Trinidad And Tobago ! Today we share our Shades of Black Beauty Sisters and their beauty for Carnival 2019 ! Thank you to beauty @danny_ for sharing your beauty with us in T&T ,the Caribbean and the World ! . . . . . . . . . . . . #trijidadcarnival2019 #carnival2019 #trinidadcarnival . #blackgirlsrock #blackwomen #trinidadwomenarebeautiful #blacktravel #melaninbloggers #melaninmajority #naturalhair #blackbloggers #blackgirlmagic #triniwomen #dynamicwomen #womenofpower #caribbeanwomen #blackwomenareeverything #wearebeautiful #toomuchblackgirl #blackbodies #blackphotography #womenunite #breakthestatusquo #definebeauty #blackbeauty #caribbeanbeauty
Vibes that’ll last me until this same time 2020, Trinidad & Tobago. PS: I’m training for a half marathon and my body still hurt. . . . . . . . . #carnival2019 #trinidadcarnival #trinidadandtobago #trinidad #tobago #bella #tribe #sandination #sandinationtt #traveling #blacktravelista #travel #travelgram #thesavannahgrass #thesavannah #trinidadjames #lol #fakecaribbeangyal #soulsociety #soulsociety101 #travelnoire #trinidadcarnival2019 #carnivaltribe
#Carnivallife Ambassador #trinidadcarnival2019 #carnivaltuesday #trinidadcarnival 🇹🇹🌍 #yuma #carnivaltribe
#Carnivallife Ambassador #trinidadcarnival2019 #carnivaltuesday #trinidadcarnival 🇹🇹🌍 #yuma #carnivaltribe
#carnivaltuesday Time to #releasedeanimal Band PURE Carnival Costume by @trinisheenz Section Savage Feathered vest gold dipped wings by the great 'Signature Piece' designer Jameel Beharry. Photographer Mil Vistoso Felix #trinidadcarnival #desavannahgrass @purecarnival_tt
A carnival #famalay! 🙌🏽👑👑 Makeup by @makeupfirstroadlater x @laqueenmakeup. #trinidadcarnival2019 with @carnivaltribe @carnivalista hosiery. Use discount code ‘LATISHA’ . . . . . . . . #caribbeanbeauties #makeupfirstroadlater #brows #danessamyricks #carnival #carnivalvista #trinidadcarnival #carnivaltuesday
CARNIVAL VIBE @876highfashiondreadofficial . Band @yumavibe .face mask @mystique_bago #trinidadcarnival2019 #caribbeancarnival #issasnack #dreads #carnival2019 #miamicarnival2019 #trinidadcarnival #trinidadcarnival2019 #miamicarnival2018 #miamicarnival2019 #jamaicancarnival #mystiquebago
@naturalbabepro 🤗 #trinidadcarnival
Ah ready for the stage! 🎶 . . ⠀⠀ 📸 @millennial.studios 🧚🏾♀️: @achsahhenry Band: @yumavibe Costume: @daviddewer Hair: @hairbykimb_ Makeup: @beatby.marie Tan & Bronze: @bodyblitzbydaneragbir #Trinidad #TrinidadCarnival #TrinidadCarnival2019 #CarnivalinTrinidad #Yuma #YumaVibes #Carnival #Carnival2019 #LucyandVagabond #WCW #Womancrushwednesday
“Witness the might of the Jabari First-hand.” #CarniVELL #TribeCarnival #KONGO #TrinidadCarnival
This is who I am nobody said you had to like it. ⠀⠀ ✈️•🗺•🇹🇹 📸: @cherop #blacktraveljunkies #travelblogger #travelislife #travelgram #mytravelgram #wanderlust #blacktravel #trinidadcarnival #dailypost #dailyquotes #travelcircle #btj #carnival #trinidad #soca
If you fo Carnival, do it right. Thank you @yumavibe x @lividex for the beautiful design. Thank you to @kiptappareldesigns for making me comfortable #trinidadcarnival #triniuk #trinidad #biggirlsdocarnival #blackgirlmagic #costume #backpack #yuma #plussizefashion #igotthatsauce
