HomePhotos

HELLO WORLD: See 40 Beautiful Costumes From The 2019 Trinidad Carnival

Posted March 6, 2019

2018 Trinidad Carnival

Source: Jason Audain / Jason Audain

While the beginning of Lent is always a time of introspection, there is a serious turn up that happens in the isles of Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad Carnival, revered as the original Carnival, is a two-day fete filled with beautiful people, costumes, and of course…melanin!

But most importantly, it’s a celebration of the freedom and emancipation of African slaves on the island.

Check out 40 of the most beautiful costumes we’ve seen so far:

HELLO WORLD: See 40 Beautiful Costumes From The 2019 Trinidad Carnival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

View this post on Instagram

Woman Crush Wednesday- Carnival Wednesday in Trinidad And Tobago ! Today we share our Shades of Black Beauty Sisters and their beauty for Carnival 2019 ! Thank you to beauty @danny_ for sharing your beauty with us in T&T ,the Caribbean and the World ! . . . . . . . . . . . . #trijidadcarnival2019 #carnival2019 #trinidadcarnival . #blackgirlsrock #blackwomen #trinidadwomenarebeautiful #blacktravel #melaninbloggers #melaninmajority #naturalhair #blackbloggers #blackgirlmagic #triniwomen #dynamicwomen #womenofpower #caribbeanwomen #blackwomenareeverything #wearebeautiful #toomuchblackgirl #blackbodies #blackphotography #womenunite #breakthestatusquo #definebeauty #blackbeauty #caribbeanbeauty

A post shared by ShadesofBlackBeautyCaribbean (@shadesofblackbeautytt) on

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

View this post on Instagram

@naturalbabepro 🤗 #trinidadcarnival

A post shared by #MarieinHouston (@marieinhouston) on

36.

37.

38.

39.

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close