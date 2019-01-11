Trouble In Toronto: Is The Weeknd Coming For Drake On New Track?

The Weeknd unleashed new heat to the masses on Thursday (Jan. 10) with French producer Gesaffelstein and the track “Lost In The Fire,” but fans are wondering if there’s a new beef brewing between the singer and Drake . On the track, The Weeknd seemingly throws a shot at Drizzy’s secret baby situation and fans on Twitter have something to say.

“And I just want a baby with the right one/‘Cause I would never be the one to hide one,” goes the lyric from the artist born Abel Tesafaye. It isn’t confirmed of course, but one could imagine that Drake’s son being unknown to the world before Pusha T’s explosive “The Story of Adidon” track is the inspiration.

Speculation over “Lost In The Fire” is pretty high and heavy right now, and we’ve scoured Twitter for some of the reactions thus far.

Check out “Lost In The Fire” below.

