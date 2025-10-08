Trump Claims “Black Women in Chicago” Are Wearing MAGA Hats — Reality Says Otherwise

It’s difficult to keep up with all of President Trump’s statements and difficult to prove some of them false, but it goes without saying that when the president claims that there are Black women all over the great city of Chicago wearing MAGA hats, well, that statement is impossible to believe.

Let just let Crooks and Liars explain it:

“Serial liar Donald Trump expects us to believe that Black women in Chicago are begging for the military to invade their city to feel safe. Trump’s newest lie is like a ‘sir story,’ and we’re only surprised that he didn’t say they had tears in their eyes. Invade me harder, Daddy Trump!”

Trump then told a group of reporters gathered in the Oval Office that Black Chicagoans want the National Guard to be deployed in their city because they don’t feel safe.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“And the people of Chicago,” Trump said. “So you have black women with MAGA hats on in Chicago all over the place. They want the guard to come in, or they don’t care who comes in,” he added. “They just want to be safe.”

Not sure if Trump is talking about a select group of Black women or hordes of Black women, but either way the lie detector test determined that is a lie. Chicago is a strongly Democratic city. In the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden won Chicago with a staggering 82%. Meaning, not only is it highly unlikely that anyone has seen Black women, or any women wearing MAGA hats in the city.

Crooks and Liars had a few suggestions as to where Trump might be getting his ideas of Black women wearing MAGA hats from.

“Perhaps President Stephen Miller is feeding Trump false information about Black women in Chicago wearing MAGA hats, even presenting AI-generated images of them supporting the invasion of Democratic cities. Or, and this is possible, Donald is insane. He somehow wants the public to back him on his plans for the military to storm the streets of Democratic cities.”

Trump continues to claim that military action is needed in the Black-led city despite numbers that show “crime, including violent crime, is down significantly from pandemic-era highs across the United States,” Crooks and Liars reports.

One thing we know for sure is that scores of Black women aren’t walking around Chicago wearing MAGA hats. See how social media is reacting to Trump’s claims below.

Trump Claims “Black Women in Chicago” Are Wearing MAGA Hats — Reality Says Otherwise was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16.