Twitter Debates Origin Of Cracker Barrel Logo Debate

Cracker Barrel is like a Jim Crow-themed Applebee’s.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) February 9, 2021
Oh. I saw "Cracker Barrel" trending and thought it was about the GOP Senate.— Mark Judson For Congress - Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) February 9, 2021
Everybody had a feeling Cracker Barrel was racist but nobody knew exactly why lol https://t.co/37J0EIixCj— ✨loraina✨ (@_DopeLolo) February 9, 2021
Me still eating at Cracker Barrel while y’all cancel it.— young papa aka Ruff (@itsjustruff) February 9, 2021
Thought I was the only one feeling that energy in Cracker Barrel pic.twitter.com/dWr3RCEzqP— Justice»For»Breonna»Taylor (@Crystal_UV) February 9, 2021
Cracker Barrel still taste good, idc pic.twitter.com/iIPdCbjh3z— Guns & Butter (@RollxTidexTee) February 9, 2021
There. Are. People. who didn't know the name CRACKER BARREL was racist?— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 9, 2021
Anyway: they have good country fried steak.
How I feel when I walk into a Cracker Barrel pic.twitter.com/FS98Q0uaUy— Ray Gibson (@Ed_Johnson) February 9, 2021
Whether this is true or not my parents taught me at an early age never to step foot in a Cracker Barrel 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/PsUSLpNAwk— Kendal Shell 🏁 (@Shell_Ken) February 9, 2021
The last time I went to a Cracker Barrel I was convinced that the floor boards creaking was calling me the N word with the hardest ER on the end. Felt like I had stepped into a Jim Crow movie pic.twitter.com/K5bTSuoYsG— ~Alexandria~ “AstroPetty”💛🐝 (@DOPECHICKBEATS) February 9, 2021
Me at Cracker Barrel enjoying my Sunday chicken dinner pic.twitter.com/8zwJVqZvQq— DrakesTornACL🥀 (@Its_Kkryss) February 9, 2021
Every time black people walks in Cracker Barrel😂 pic.twitter.com/a6rkr2HWry— reem💸 (@ka_rr_ee_mm) February 9, 2021
U enter a cracker barrel n everyone just stop eating like pic.twitter.com/IenI6ooMDa— ÅPƏX Hăřvý✞●̮̮̃ ̾ (@MaybeAntonio) February 9, 2021
Hahahahahaha 😂😂😂— Jas. ✊🏾 (@Pir8Tia) February 9, 2021
I wish I was eating an order of Mama's Pancake Breakfast right now.#crackerbarrel https://t.co/323qbeBFNR