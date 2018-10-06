Twitter Destroys Melania Trump For Her Racist Hat That She Had The Nerve To Wear In Kenya

Make no mistake, everything the First Lady wears is calculated, from a simple dress to a “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket. Her latest outfit while in Kenya has people disturbed.

While visiting one of the places Trump believes is a sh*t hole, Melania Trump wore a hat and outfit that symbolizes white impearlism. She wore a white pith helmet, which was worn by Europeans in African colonies. Matthew Carotenuto, a historian at St. Lawrence University in New York, tweeted, “It’s like showing up to a meeting of African-American cotton farmers in a Confederate uniform.” See below:

Kim Yi Dionne, a political-science professor at the University of California, Riverside, told the New York Times, “When people think of Africa, they have these standard narratives. Her attire is a signal of her understanding of what Africa is in 2018. It’s tired and it’s old and it’s inaccurate.”

Melania also reportedly complained that she wishes people would focus on what she does rather than what she wears.

.⁦@FLOTUS⁩ tells reporters in Egypt she wishes people would focus on what she does, not what she wears pic.twitter.com/7mJlR4ZOgB — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) October 6, 2018

Twitter clearly was not here for it, see the reactions below:

