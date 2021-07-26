Twitter Goes Off About Issa Rae’s Secret Wedding!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The internet’s favorite awkward Black girl and beloved “Insecure” star has tied the knot, and Twitter is going off about how well kept of a secret it was.

Fans don’t wehrter to be mad because they didn’t know or applaud her because of her ability to have a private and healthy life.

Jokingly referring to the event as an “impromptu photo shoot,” she posted on Instagram hat her friends just so happened to appear in the same style of dress — and she conveniently snapped a few shots with “Somebody’s Husband.”

While this happy couple news’ caught everyone by surprise, they were warmly congratulated with 1 million+ likes so far, from celebrities including likes her “Insecure” costar Jay Ellis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Niecy Nash, Tina Knowles-Lawson, La La Anthony and Dan Levy, among others.

Here is what twitter had to say:

