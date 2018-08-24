Twitter Is Outraged After The French Open Bans Serena’s Catsuit: ‘You Have To Respect The Game’

In today’s trifling news, the French Tennis Federation president, 60-year-old Bernard Giudicelli, has banned Serena Williams‘ catsuit from the French Open.

Giudicelli said in an interview with Tennis Magazine’s 500th edition, “I believe we have sometimes gone too far. Serena’s outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place.”

Twitter is obviously outraged by the decision, which is clearly racism and sexism. See the reactions below:

