BET got this train rolling with The New Edition Story , and now they will conclude this trip with the rollercoaster ride that is Bobby Brown’s life.

Last night Black Twitter came together like we always do for the first night of the two-part biopic miniseries on Bobby Brown. Woody McClain reprises his role as the King of R&B which picks up subsequently where the end of New Edition left off in the previous miniseries.

From there, viewers are taken on one hell of a ride that documents the rapid rise of the of singers career, how his albums came together, the crazy incidents that happened while on that journey, both his and Whitney’s drug use and most importantly the women in his life. One story in particular fans was looking forward to the miniseries touching on besides Whitney was his “relationship” with Janet Jackson.

Viewers got their wish and then some when we were blessed with an epic sex scene featuring the music legends in their younger years “humpin’ around” aggressively. Now we know why she says its Ms. Janet if you’re nasty. Another moment that was well documented in Bobby’s book which this miniseries grabs from is Whitney being bisexual and her relationship with close friend Robyn Crawford.

The fights between Brown and Crawford have been teased and in the first part of we do witness one of those fights where Brown kicked Robyn out of his house. Keep in mind this was only in night one! As you can imagine the hilarious takes on the recreated incidents turned Twitter upside down. We went and compiled all of the best and witty reactions to Bobby Brown BET last night.

So if you’re in need of a good laugh, go ahead check out the gallery below.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Twitter Reacts To Bobby Brown “Humpin’ Around” With Janet Jackson & More In Pt.1 of His BET Miniseries was originally published on hiphopwired.com