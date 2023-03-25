93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors, one of Hollywood’s hottest stars at the moment, was arrested Saturday night (May 25) in New York on assault and other charges in the wake of a reported domestic dispute. As news of the arrest went wide, many on social media came forth adding to the allegations of abuse and the like with onlookers rendered shocked by the arrest.

TMZ was among the first outlet to report on the arrest of Jonathan Majors, this after police responded to a 911 call around 11 AM local time in Manhattan. According to corresponding police reports, Majors was booked on strangulation, assault, and harassment charges.

TMZ obtained a quote from a rep for Majors, who denies that the actor was involved in any wrongdoing.

“He’s done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” the rep said.

The outlet, by way of sources, say that the woman who brought charges against Majors is his girlfriend. According to the source, the girlfriend saw another woman texting Majors and tried to look at his phone thus leading to him allegedly slapping her and putting his hands around her neck.

On Twitter, the reaction to Jonathan Majors and his arrest has been all over the place with some defending the 33-year-old star and others coming forth with their own stories of allegations.

Majors starred in two major motion pictures this year in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III. As a result, Majors was seen as the newest “It” star but this current situation has many questioning their initial support.

We will update this post should further developments arise.

UPDATE:

BuzzFeed News reports that the attorney for Jonathan Majors says that the alleged victim has recanted her statement to police and adds that there is video footage to support witness claims that suggest his client is clear of any wrongdoing.

—

Photo: Getty

Twitter Reacts To Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges In New York was originally published on hiphopwired.com