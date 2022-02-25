Twitter Schools Youngster On The Fact MC Hammer Was About That Action

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Despite the Internet being free and history providing all the necessary lessons, millennial and Gen Z Hip-Hop fans still find ways to question the credentials of certified OGs. One such person is getting a grand lesson that Hammer, also known as MC Hammer, was about that action in those streets despite his dance-friendly music and image.

Anthony Duckett of Houston’s Apollo Media team posted a tweet that featured an image of Hammer standing alongside Suge Knight, Snoop Dogg, and the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur. The tweet caption reads, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone more out of place than Hammer was in this photo lol,” prompting a flurry of “well, actually” responses from those who know the real.

Duckett bravely left the tweet up to live and be dissected by all sorts of folks, and he even questioned why folks were angry with him. Just to be clear, we’re not angry with the brother, we’re just reporting the facts. However, Twitter is sharing all the facts about Hammer’s infamous hood ties at will, including videos from his Oakland peers such as Too Short and Redman, who said he was made to apologize to Hammer after dissing the rapper’s mother.

As many people noted after perusing the image Duckett posted, there was a universal agreement that Hammer may have been the most dangerous man in the flick. These days, Hammer is mellow and basking the glow of his weighty chart accomplishments and fairly recent commercial placements. That said, there was a time when Hammer wasn’t about the fun and games if he felt his name was disrespected.

Check out the reactions below.

