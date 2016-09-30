Twitter Unanimously Agrees: Solange’s New Album Is An Instant Classic

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted September 30, 2016
Bey and Solange releasing beautiful conceptual albums showcasing storytelling and black self love. 2016 is a good year.— Man of the Sun 🌞 (@SandsofJupiter) September 30, 2016
This Solange album is AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!!— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 30, 2016
wayne on mad :'''''') ty solange ty god https://t.co/FR3XboMepK— crissy (@crissymilazzo) September 30, 2016
Already my most productive Friday maybe ever. I have Solange and Luke Cage to thank— de bleck penta (@fivefifths) September 30, 2016
Fam who told Solange to drop a classic?— de bleck penta (@fivefifths) September 30, 2016
solange made wayne SHINE— deaux (@dstfelix) September 30, 2016
I wanna thank @solangeknowles for this refreshing and soulful R&B music. The messaging is beautiful and needed. #ASeatAtTheTable #Solange— Xavier Omär 💗⚡️ (@XvrOmar) September 30, 2016
Solange album is hard— DADITO CALDERONE (@TAXSTONE) September 30, 2016
Beyonce did a hip-hop-R&B Black Power album. Solange did a indie r&b Black Power album. Kelly gotta give us a EDM/Disco Black Power album— Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) September 30, 2016
Between @Solange's new album, and #LukeCage. It's safe to today, is hella Black. Enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/PVHVoTtpGt— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) September 30, 2016
Ms. Tina really gave us Beyonce & Solange. We don't thank her enough. Her womb is blessed.— BrujaYemi🦄 (@unicornyemi) September 30, 2016
Do not compare Solange to Beyonce. Do not compare Solange to Beyonce.Do not compare Solange to Beyonce.Do not compare Solange to Beyonce.— Fatima (@Coco3yoon) September 30, 2016
I wanna have a #SeatAtTheTable dance party @solangeknowles— Lurky McLurkerson (@Shes_Legit) September 30, 2016
Wow. #SeatAtTheTable is everything it was hyped to be! Wasn't ready for this feels trip. Thank you, @solangeknowles— Brittany (@Princessbg_) September 30, 2016
@solangeknowles your new album is gentle and brilliant🙌🏾 #SeatAtTheTable— ALPHA-GLAM (@TheAlphaGLAM) September 30, 2016
#SeatAtTheTable I just can't leave My room right now smh ... I'm stuck bruh ❤️— princess white (@roxanne3000) September 30, 2016
Y'all. This Solange album is something SERIOUS. Good gawd! 😩😩😩😭😭😭🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #SeatAtTheTable— timmy j. 🍫 (@talented_TIMMY) September 30, 2016
Solange got me wanting to take my braids out & pick my fro! Yes GAWD Sis! Yes fawkin ma'am! #SolangeAlbumTakeover #Solange #SeatAtTheTable— Kate (@katelakyra) September 30, 2016
Aight #SeatAtTheTable came at such a perfect time. Thank you, you beautiful being. @solangeknowles— TLG (@IAMTHETRINITY) September 30, 2016
Got my #SeatAtTheTable. Let's eat what's being served by @solangeknowles— Kelcy Rowland (@King_a_Heartz) September 30, 2016
thank god for a new @solangeknowles album. #SeatAtTheTable— David Russell (@17days) September 27, 2016
I love Solange's new album so much— Cersei (@CrazyClarine) September 30, 2016
