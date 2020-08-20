Ok, this is just scary how much Tyler Lepley and Drake look alike!

Tyler Lepley is an actor from Philly that is most known from the Starz series ‘P-Valley’. The Drizzy and Tyler comparison is no new conversation for the Philly actor as he has been getting that for quite a while. We will leave it up to yall, do you think Drake and Lepley look-alike?? Comment below!

RELATED: Ay Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

RELATED: Drake’s Mattress Costs More Than A Rolls Royce Truck

RELATED: Philly Actor Hakeem From Empire Arrested For Domestic Violence Charges

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Jaw Dropper: Are Philly Actor Tyler Lepley & Drake Long Lost Twins?! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com