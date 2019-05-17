Tyler, the Creator Drops Long-Awaited ‘IGOR’ Album, Twitter Showers Him With Praise

If your a fan of music today was a good day for you. At the stroke of midnight, Hip-Hop lovers got albums from Dj Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, the Creator. While Khaled and Stallion’s musical efforts are respectively are generating buzz, it’s Tyler’s long-awaited album IGOR that has Twitter forming a moshpit of praise.

When Tyler opened up his Twitter app this morning he was definitely hit with a tsunami in the form of positive reactions to his latest project. IGOR is the follow up to 2017’s Flower Boy and based on one Twitter users reaction can be described as if “Cherry Bomb and Flower Boy had a child.” Speaking on his new album, the “November” rapper stated he wanted fans to “go into this expecting a rap album. Don’t go into this expecting any album. Just go, jump into it.”

Well, it would appear they listened and are enjoying the project that features collaborations with Santigold, Kanye West, Playboi Carti, and Lil Uzi Vert. You would be hard pressed to find one negative reaction about the album with praises ranging from production, transitions, replayability and of course lyrical content.

If you ask Twitter, Tyler, The Creator has a classic on his hands, you can stream the album below and check out the reactions to IGOR in the gallery below.

Photo: Rick Kern / Getty

