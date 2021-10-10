Tyson Fury Knocks Out Deontay Wiilder, Gypsy King Does It Again! TWITTER Goes Off

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Yes ladies and gentlemen, just moments ago, Fury knocked out Wiilder.

In the highly anticipated trilogy fight between Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wiilder, Wiilder takes a mean L.

The referee called the fight after Tyson Fury throw a knock out hit that took Deontay Wiilder crashing down in the 11th round.

Right before knockout in the 11th round, Tyson in the 10th round connected on a crushing right hook that flung Deontay Wiilder to his knees. Wiilder threw a punch, missed and then Fury connected with a counter right, sending Wiilder to the ground on his knees. Still prevailing, Wiilder recovered though and finished the 10th round landing a few punches near the ropes.

Although Wiilder kept at it, he noticeably became more exhausted with his punches after each round. The 10th round was just the beginning of what was to come in the 11th.

It was the 11th round when both boxers threw the a right at the same time. Wiilder missed, Fury’s landed, and started the chain reaction of the ending. Wiilder staggered around the ring as Fury mangled him. Fury threw one final overhand right and the rest west history. DOWN GOES Wiilder.

It was such a definitive win that the referee didn’t even bother to count it down.

Ironically, just two days before the fight, Tyson Fury promised to knockout Deontay Wiilder in heated press conference. Fury said:

“You’re a weak man and you’re getting knocked out. Your legacy will be in tatters. Torn to bits. Finished”

