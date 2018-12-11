First Annual Urban One Honors Celebrate The Very Best Of All Black Everything

Posted December 11, 2018

2018 Urban One Honors - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Black star power was on display in a major way during the inaugural Urban One Honors in Washington, D.C, on Sunday.

The awards ceremony was the first in what was expected to become an annual tradition for the Black-owned media empire founded and still operated by Cathy Hughes, who was also one of the honorees. And rightfully so, as the Urban One Honors were developed “to acknowledge and honor individuals and/or organizations that have made extraordinary strides in the areas of innovative programming, successful business ventures, advanced technology, entertainment, social activism, education and community service,” according to Majic 102.3, one of Hughes’ many radio stations that presented the event.

Comedian DL Hughley hosted the ceremony that honored the following individuals:

June Ambrose, Fashion Icon Award

Brandy, Cathy Hughes Excellence Award

Jermaine Dupri, Living Legend Award

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, Public Servant Award

Tom Joyner, Lifetime Achievement Award

Shaun King, Social Change Agent Award

Dr. Nadia Lopez, Education Maven

Jade Novah, Viral Sensation

Benny Pough, Record Executive of the Year Award

Rotimi, Generation Next Award

Marvin Sapp, Inspirational Impact Award

Teyana Taylor, R&B Impact Award

Doc Walker, Sports Legend Award

Marvin Sapp and K-Ci of Jodeci performed and LA Reid, Da Brat, Bryan Michael Cox, Ray J, Roland Martin and Q Parker were among the presenters.

Other notable names in attendance included but weren’t limited to Traci Braxton, DJ Khaled, Chey Parker, Gia Peppers, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, April Ryan, Symone Sanders and Elle Varner.

“Representing excellence in the areas of innovative programming, successful business ventures, advanced technology, entertainment, social activism, education, and community service, through diligence and dedication, this inaugural class of honorees has set the bar high whilst being an exemplary catalyst for change and profound models for success,” TV One said in a press release.

The Urban One Honors were held at The Anthem theater in southwest Washington, but it was no coincidence the nation’s capital was chosen as the location for what was set to become a yearly tradition.

“There is no better place than the DMV, where history is made, to salute the best of the best in media, entertainment, sports, education, community and more,” Jeff Wilson, Senior Regional Vice President, Radio One, said ahead of the event.

We gathered up some of the best #UrbanOneHonors photos and videos that have flooded social media along with other pictures taken at the event. Scroll through to see your favorite stars being honored for their unbridled dedication to their respective crafts.

First Annual Urban One Honors Celebrate The Very Best Of All Black Everything was originally published on newsone.com

1. (L-R) Ray J, Cathy Hughes and Brandy

(L-R) Ray J, Cathy Hughes and Brandy Source:Getty

2. DL Hughley

3. (L-R) DJ Quicksilva, Cathy Hughes, April Ryan, June Ambrose and Michael Eric Dyson

(L-R) DJ Quicksilva, Cathy Hughes, April Ryan, June Ambrose and Michael Eric Dyson Source:Getty

4. April Ryan

5. Founder of Urban One, Cathy Hughes

Founder of Urban One, Cathy Hughes Source:Getty

6. Marilyn Mosby, State’s Attorney for Baltimore

7. District of Columbia Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton

8. Singer Elle Varner

Singer Elle Varner Source:Getty

9. Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh

10. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton Source:Getty

11. June Ambrose

12. Retired NFL Player Fred Smoot

Retired NFL Player Fred Smoot Source:Getty

13. Cathy Hughes and Tom Joyner

14. Gia Peppers, Jade Novah and Elle Varner

15. April Ryan and Jermaine Dupri

16. Singer Marvin Sapp

Singer Marvin Sapp Source:Getty

17. Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat

18. (L-R) Pamela Simpson, Donnie Simpson, April Ryan and Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh

(L-R) Pamela Simpson, Donnie Simpson, April Ryan and Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh Source:Getty

19. Tom Joyner and Brandy

20. Shaun King

Shaun King Source:Getty

21. April Ryan

22. Ray J, Cathy Hughes and Brandy

Ray J, Cathy Hughes and Brandy Source:Brian Christian Photography

23. Traci Braxton and LA Reid

24. Brandy

Brandy Source:Brian Christian Photography

25. The Anthem theater in Washington, D.C.

26. Rotimi

Rotimi Source:Brian Christian Photography

27. K-Ci and Michael Eric Dyson

K-Ci and Michael Eric Dyson Source:Brian Christian Photography

28. Roland Martin

29. Chey Parker

30. Symone Sanders and Shaun King

Symone Sanders and Shaun King Source:Brian Christian Photography

31. Q Parker

Q Parker Source:Brian Christian Photography

32. Michael Eric Dyson

Michael Eric Dyson Source:Brian Christian Photography

33. Da Brat

Da Brat Source:Brian Christian Photography

34. Ray J and Traci Braxton

Ray J and Traci Braxton Source:Brian Christian Photography

35. K-Ci Hailey

K-Ci Hailey Source:Brian Christian Photography

36. DL Hughley

DL Hughley Source:Brian Christian Photography

37. June Ambrose

38. Ray J presenting Brandy

View this post on Instagram

Congrats @4everbrandy #urbanonehonors I see u @rayj

A post shared by Colby Colb (@officialcolbycolb) on

39. LA Reid

40. DJ Khaled

View this post on Instagram

Major 🔑 alert Congrats @djkhaled #urbanonehonors #blessup

A post shared by Colby Colb (@officialcolbycolb) on

41. K-Ci Hailey

View this post on Instagram

K-Ci Hailey shut it down #urbanonehonors

A post shared by Colby Colb (@officialcolbycolb) on

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close