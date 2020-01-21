CLOSE
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed The Urban One Honors

Posted 20 hours ago

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

For our second annual Urban One Honors, amazing African-Americans from Hollywood, media, politics, and beyond came out to honor one another.

The event that aired on TV One on Jan 20 and took place on Dec. 6, not only honored the 40-year history of Radio One, the radio division of Urban One, and its founder Cathy Hughes, but the likes of Missy Elliot,  Jamie Foxx, “Pose” actor Ryan Jamaal SwainChance the Rapper and music executive Sylvia Rhone.

“African Americans have had a tremendous impact on society and culture, a fact that we’re excited to celebrate with the telecast of the annual Urban One Honors on TV One,” said General Manager at TV One, Michelle Rice.

“As we honor the 40th-anniversary milestone of Radio One, Ms. Hughes’ outstanding contributions as a media pioneer, and the impact of the honorees, we’re proud to continue the network’s mission to represent the richness of the black experience.”

“Our team at Radio One DC is profoundly humbled to be a part of this historic presentation of Urban One Honors,”  said Jeff Wilson, Senior Vice President at Radio One. “It’s not only a celebration of 40 years of broadcast history but also a tribute to some of the most luminary figures in our American culture.”

Most importantly, our faves didn’t come to play on the red carpet either! Take a look:

1. Lil Kim

Lil Kim Source:Getty

2. Lil Kim

Lil Kim Source:Getty

3. Tai Beauchamp

Tai Beauchamp Source:Getty

4. Tai Beauchamp

Tai Beauchamp Source:Getty

5. Ray J

Ray J Source:Getty

6. Wale

Wale Source:Getty

7. Neyo

Neyo Source:Getty

8. Neyo

Neyo Source:Getty

9. Mona Scott-Young

Mona Scott-Young Source:Getty

10. Algebra

Algebra Source:Getty

11. Sylvia Rhone

Sylvia Rhone Source:Getty

12. Sylvia Rhone

Sylvia Rhone Source:Getty

13. Al Sharpton

Al Sharpton Source:Getty

14. Chante Moore

Chante Moore Source:Getty

15. Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker Source:Getty

16. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

17. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Urban One Inc.

18. Miss J. Alexander

Miss J. Alexander Source:Getty

19. DaBrat

DaBrat Source:Getty

20. Corinne Foxx

Corinne Foxx Source:Getty

21. Ryan Jamaal Swain

Ryan Jamaal Swain Source:Getty

22. Shirlene ‘Ms. Juicy’ Pearson

Shirlene 'Ms. Juicy' Pearson Source:Urban One Inc.

23. Yo-Yo

Yo-Yo Source:Urban One Inc.

24.

Source:Urban One Inc.

25. Brandy

Brandy Source:Urban One Inc.

26. Egypt

Egypt Source:Urban One Inc.

27. Cathy Hughes, Chris Tucker and Guest

Cathy Hughes, Chris Tucker and Guest Source:iOne Digital

28.

Source:Urban One Inc.

29. Bobby V

Bobby V Source:Urban One Inc.

30. Jamie & Corrine Fox

Jamie & Corrine Fox Source:Urban One Inc.
