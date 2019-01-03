Let It Perm: Usher’s Hair Is Fried, Dyed & Laid To The Side

Posted January 3, 2019

Usher's Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Usher debuted a new do on social media and #BlackTwitter has mixed feelings about it. The A singer took a perm page out of Young Joc’s book and revealed a relaxed look that has his fans questioning if he’s going through a midlife crisis on the heels of news he is also getting a divorce.

View this post on Instagram

Rat Pack 2019

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

It’s unclear if Usher is preparing for a movie role, but he’s surely feeling his bold bouffant. Check out how #BlackTwitter is reacting to Usher’s new do when you keep scrolling.

Let It Perm: Usher’s Hair Is Fried, Dyed & Laid To The Side was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close